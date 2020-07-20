Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Mesa, AZ
10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue
10565 East Relativity Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10565 East Relativity Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Single Story with Great Room Floor Plan on Larger Lot with 3 Car Garage**3 Bedroom/ Den/ 2.5 Bathrooms**Open Concept**Stainless Steel Appliances**Island**Master Split**Nice Home**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue have any available units?
10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue have?
Some of 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue offers parking.
Does 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue have a pool?
No, 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10565 E RELATIVITY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
