10462 E FLOWER Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great move in Rental at Parkwood Ranch. Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath floor plan, formal living room area followed by large kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space, island and a large pantry, opens to a spacious family room with custom built-in entertainment center. The whole house has H2O filtration system. New interior paint, a new HVAC and a new roof.If you ware looking for an extended GARAGE that will fit your long Truck , Van or even a boat this is it !!Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants & entertainment.