Mesa, AZ
10462 E FLOWER Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10462 E FLOWER Avenue

10462 East Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10462 East Flower Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great move in Rental at Parkwood Ranch. Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath floor plan, formal living room area followed by large kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space, island and a large pantry, opens to a spacious family room with custom built-in entertainment center. The whole house has H2O filtration system. New interior paint, a new HVAC and a new roof.If you ware looking for an extended GARAGE that will fit your long Truck , Van or even a boat this is it !!Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10462 E FLOWER Avenue have any available units?
10462 E FLOWER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10462 E FLOWER Avenue have?
Some of 10462 E FLOWER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10462 E FLOWER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10462 E FLOWER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10462 E FLOWER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10462 E FLOWER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10462 E FLOWER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10462 E FLOWER Avenue offers parking.
Does 10462 E FLOWER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10462 E FLOWER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10462 E FLOWER Avenue have a pool?
No, 10462 E FLOWER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10462 E FLOWER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10462 E FLOWER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10462 E FLOWER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10462 E FLOWER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
