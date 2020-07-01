Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10343 E EMELITA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10343 E EMELITA Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10343 E EMELITA Avenue
10343 East Emelita Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10343 East Emelita Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10343 E EMELITA Avenue have any available units?
10343 E EMELITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 10343 E EMELITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10343 E EMELITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10343 E EMELITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10343 E EMELITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 10343 E EMELITA Avenue offer parking?
No, 10343 E EMELITA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10343 E EMELITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10343 E EMELITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10343 E EMELITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10343 E EMELITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10343 E EMELITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10343 E EMELITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10343 E EMELITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10343 E EMELITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10343 E EMELITA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10343 E EMELITA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College