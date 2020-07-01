Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10319 E Crescent Ave
Last updated November 8 2019 at 8:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10319 E Crescent Ave
10319 East Crescent Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10319 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Parkwood Ranch. Newly painted interior, new flooring, sunscreens on windows, and security door. Schools close by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10319 E Crescent Ave have any available units?
10319 E Crescent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 10319 E Crescent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10319 E Crescent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 E Crescent Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10319 E Crescent Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 10319 E Crescent Ave offer parking?
No, 10319 E Crescent Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10319 E Crescent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10319 E Crescent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 E Crescent Ave have a pool?
No, 10319 E Crescent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10319 E Crescent Ave have accessible units?
No, 10319 E Crescent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 E Crescent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10319 E Crescent Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10319 E Crescent Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10319 E Crescent Ave has units with air conditioning.
