1030 South Bellview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great central Mesa location at Southern and Horne. This is a single family home with a fenced in yard with no HOA! The home has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Home has stove, fridge, and washer/dryer! One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 pet rent. No cats. No section 8. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $1050 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.