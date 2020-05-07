All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 5 2019 at 6:25 PM

1030 South Bellview Circle

1030 South Bellview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1030 South Bellview Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great central Mesa location at Southern and Horne. This is a single family home with a fenced in yard with no HOA! The home has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Home has stove, fridge, and washer/dryer! One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 pet rent. No cats. No section 8. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $1050 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 South Bellview Circle have any available units?
1030 South Bellview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 South Bellview Circle have?
Some of 1030 South Bellview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 South Bellview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1030 South Bellview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 South Bellview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 South Bellview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1030 South Bellview Circle offer parking?
No, 1030 South Bellview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1030 South Bellview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 South Bellview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 South Bellview Circle have a pool?
No, 1030 South Bellview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1030 South Bellview Circle have accessible units?
No, 1030 South Bellview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 South Bellview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 South Bellview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

