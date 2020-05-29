All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 PM

10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue

10264 East Dolphin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10264 East Dolphin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This home has an extended height block perimeter wall and is surrounded by one-story homes. Remodeled kitchen with island, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage throughout home. Remodeled master bath features step in shower, dual vanities, and walk-in closet. Parkwood Ranch has numerous parks, tot lots, and picnic areas with BBQs and covered tables, along with lighted walking and biking paths. Skyline park and aquatic center are nearby, with baseball, basketball, and volleyball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue have any available units?
10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue have?
Some of 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
