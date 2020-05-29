10264 E DOLPHIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill volleyball court

This home has an extended height block perimeter wall and is surrounded by one-story homes. Remodeled kitchen with island, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage throughout home. Remodeled master bath features step in shower, dual vanities, and walk-in closet. Parkwood Ranch has numerous parks, tot lots, and picnic areas with BBQs and covered tables, along with lighted walking and biking paths. Skyline park and aquatic center are nearby, with baseball, basketball, and volleyball.