Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1023 W Indigo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1023 W Indigo
1023 West Indigo Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1023 West Indigo Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 W Indigo have any available units?
1023 W Indigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1023 W Indigo have?
Some of 1023 W Indigo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1023 W Indigo currently offering any rent specials?
1023 W Indigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 W Indigo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 W Indigo is pet friendly.
Does 1023 W Indigo offer parking?
No, 1023 W Indigo does not offer parking.
Does 1023 W Indigo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 W Indigo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 W Indigo have a pool?
Yes, 1023 W Indigo has a pool.
Does 1023 W Indigo have accessible units?
No, 1023 W Indigo does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 W Indigo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 W Indigo has units with dishwashers.
