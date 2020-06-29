Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10204 E CALYPSO Avenue
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10204 E CALYPSO Avenue
10204 East Calypso Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10204 East Calypso Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call today to schedule your tour of this clean single level Mesa home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have any available units?
10204 E CALYPSO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have?
Some of 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10204 E CALYPSO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue offer parking?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have a pool?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College