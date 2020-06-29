All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10204 E CALYPSO Avenue
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

10204 E CALYPSO Avenue

10204 East Calypso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10204 East Calypso Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Call today to schedule your tour of this clean single level Mesa home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have any available units?
10204 E CALYPSO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have?
Some of 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10204 E CALYPSO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue offer parking?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have a pool?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10204 E CALYPSO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

