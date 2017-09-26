All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 5 2019 at 7:58 PM

10136 Tamery Avenue

10136 Tamery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10136 Tamery Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the desirable Easmark community! Open and spacious living area opens into the stunning kitchen. Large bedrooms. Incredible master bedroom and bathroom. Entertainers backyard with covered patio with paver extension and turf! Two-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10136 Tamery Avenue have any available units?
10136 Tamery Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 10136 Tamery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10136 Tamery Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 Tamery Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10136 Tamery Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10136 Tamery Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10136 Tamery Avenue offers parking.
Does 10136 Tamery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10136 Tamery Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 Tamery Avenue have a pool?
No, 10136 Tamery Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10136 Tamery Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10136 Tamery Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 Tamery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10136 Tamery Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10136 Tamery Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10136 Tamery Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

