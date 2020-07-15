10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out. Santa Cecelia granite in kitchen and bathrooms with under mount sinks. Espresso cabinets with soft close, even in the laundry room. This Condo comes with one Car Garage! Community has Heated Pool & SPA, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, BBQ area and Sports Court. Also, the community is Gated & close to PHX Mesa Airport, Golf Courses, & Great Shopping & Restaurants! No cats! Pet Need owner Approve! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 150.00 prior to move in.