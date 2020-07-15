All apartments in Mesa
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103

10136 East Southern Avenue · (480) 788-0101
Location

10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out. Santa Cecelia granite in kitchen and bathrooms with under mount sinks. Espresso cabinets with soft close, even in the laundry room. This Condo comes with one Car Garage! Community has Heated Pool & SPA, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, BBQ area and Sports Court. Also, the community is Gated & close to PHX Mesa Airport, Golf Courses, & Great Shopping & Restaurants! No cats! Pet Need owner Approve! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 150.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 have any available units?
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 have?
Some of 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 currently offering any rent specials?
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 is pet friendly.
Does 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 offer parking?
Yes, 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 offers parking.
Does 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 have a pool?
Yes, 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 has a pool.
Does 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 have accessible units?
No, 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103 has units with dishwashers.
