1001 N PASADENA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Mesa, AZ , Beautifully decorated with attached one car garage! Located in a quiet resort style community of Park Centre casitas. It features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and an open floor-plan. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen. Relax on the patio or take a dip in the community pool! Just a short walk to Hohokam park, shopping, dining and more! A favorite spot for winter visitors. Tax is 2.0% Non refundable clean fee and deposit required. Rates vary throughout the year .