Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:39 AM

1001 N PASADENA Drive

1001 North Pasadena · (520) 449-3706
Location

1001 North Pasadena, Mesa, AZ 85201
Park Center Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Mesa, AZ , Beautifully decorated with attached one car garage! Located in a quiet resort style community of Park Centre casitas. It features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and an open floor-plan. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen. Relax on the patio or take a dip in the community pool! Just a short walk to Hohokam park, shopping, dining and more! A favorite spot for winter visitors. Tax is 2.0% Non refundable clean fee and deposit required. Rates vary throughout the year .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 N PASADENA Drive have any available units?
1001 N PASADENA Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 N PASADENA Drive have?
Some of 1001 N PASADENA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 N PASADENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 N PASADENA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 N PASADENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 N PASADENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1001 N PASADENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 N PASADENA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1001 N PASADENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 N PASADENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 N PASADENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1001 N PASADENA Drive has a pool.
Does 1001 N PASADENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 N PASADENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 N PASADENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 N PASADENA Drive has units with dishwashers.
