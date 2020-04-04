All apartments in Maricopa
43754 W Cahill Drive

Location

43754 Cahill Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 43754 W Cahill Dr Maricopa AZ · Avail. now

$1,399

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2345 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Appliance Included Upgrades Available
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,345 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

(RLNE5667262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43754 W Cahill Drive have any available units?
43754 W Cahill Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43754 W Cahill Drive have?
Some of 43754 W Cahill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43754 W Cahill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43754 W Cahill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43754 W Cahill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43754 W Cahill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 43754 W Cahill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 43754 W Cahill Drive does offer parking.
Does 43754 W Cahill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43754 W Cahill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43754 W Cahill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 43754 W Cahill Drive has a pool.
Does 43754 W Cahill Drive have accessible units?
No, 43754 W Cahill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43754 W Cahill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43754 W Cahill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 43754 W Cahill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43754 W Cahill Drive has units with air conditioning.
