Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

22661 N Van Loo Drive

22661 Van Loo Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

22661 Van Loo Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 22661 N Van Loo Dr Maricopa AZ · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3016 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,016 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5900424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22661 N Van Loo Drive have any available units?
22661 N Van Loo Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22661 N Van Loo Drive have?
Some of 22661 N Van Loo Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22661 N Van Loo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22661 N Van Loo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22661 N Van Loo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22661 N Van Loo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 22661 N Van Loo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22661 N Van Loo Drive offers parking.
Does 22661 N Van Loo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22661 N Van Loo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22661 N Van Loo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22661 N Van Loo Drive has a pool.
Does 22661 N Van Loo Drive have accessible units?
No, 22661 N Van Loo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22661 N Van Loo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22661 N Van Loo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22661 N Van Loo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22661 N Van Loo Drive has units with air conditioning.
