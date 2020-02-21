22180 N SUNSET Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

PRIVATE PEBBLETEC POOL w/waterfall! This beautiful home in Cobblestone Farms backs to amazing sunset & mountain views with no neighbors behind. Amazing split floor plan w/formal living, dining and great room. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, new stove, new refrigerator and a large island. Master bedroom split w/2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Diagonal tile floors, granite kitchen counters, 10 foot ceilings, blinds and fans throughout. Cobblestone Farms is one of the most sought after communities in Maricopa w/community pool, basketball courts, soccer field, splash pad, playgrounds and street lights! Pool service included.