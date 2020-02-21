All apartments in Maricopa
Find more places like 22180 N SUNSET Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa, AZ
/
22180 N SUNSET Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:56 PM

22180 N SUNSET Drive

22180 Sunset Drive · (602) 818-2511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maricopa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22180 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
PRIVATE PEBBLETEC POOL w/waterfall! This beautiful home in Cobblestone Farms backs to amazing sunset & mountain views with no neighbors behind. Amazing split floor plan w/formal living, dining and great room. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, new stove, new refrigerator and a large island. Master bedroom split w/2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Diagonal tile floors, granite kitchen counters, 10 foot ceilings, blinds and fans throughout. Cobblestone Farms is one of the most sought after communities in Maricopa w/community pool, basketball courts, soccer field, splash pad, playgrounds and street lights! Pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22180 N SUNSET Drive have any available units?
22180 N SUNSET Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22180 N SUNSET Drive have?
Some of 22180 N SUNSET Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22180 N SUNSET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22180 N SUNSET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22180 N SUNSET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22180 N SUNSET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 22180 N SUNSET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22180 N SUNSET Drive offers parking.
Does 22180 N SUNSET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22180 N SUNSET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22180 N SUNSET Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22180 N SUNSET Drive has a pool.
Does 22180 N SUNSET Drive have accessible units?
No, 22180 N SUNSET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22180 N SUNSET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22180 N SUNSET Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22180 N SUNSET Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22180 N SUNSET Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22180 N SUNSET Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Maricopa 3 BedroomsMaricopa Apartments with Garage
Maricopa Apartments with ParkingMaricopa Apartments with Pool
Maricopa Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity