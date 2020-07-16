Amenities

76 Leisure World Available 10/01/20 Perfect & Comfortable Vacation Home, 45+ Active Adult Community. Available October through December 2020 - Available October through December 2020 rental rate for those months will be $2900. Newly updated condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, single car garage. All new appliances, bathrooms have both been updated. Tile floors in living area, kitchen, & bathrooms. Carpet in both bedrooms. Lovely back patio with grass all around. Everything is ready for you to enjoy Leisure World a very active adult resort community. 2 18 hole golf courses, 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, state of the art fitness center and too many activities to mention. Ask about our summer rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5620313)