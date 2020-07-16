All apartments in Maricopa County
76 Leisure World
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

76 Leisure World

76 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
Location

76 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 76 Leisure World · Avail. Oct 1

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
76 Leisure World Available 10/01/20 Perfect & Comfortable Vacation Home, 45+ Active Adult Community. Available October through December 2020 - Available October through December 2020 rental rate for those months will be $2900. Newly updated condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, single car garage. All new appliances, bathrooms have both been updated. Tile floors in living area, kitchen, & bathrooms. Carpet in both bedrooms. Lovely back patio with grass all around. Everything is ready for you to enjoy Leisure World a very active adult resort community. 2 18 hole golf courses, 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, state of the art fitness center and too many activities to mention. Ask about our summer rates.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Leisure World have any available units?
76 Leisure World has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 Leisure World have?
Some of 76 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
76 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 76 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 76 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 76 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 76 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 76 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 76 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 76 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
