All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 6249 N Litchfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
6249 N Litchfield Road
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6249 N Litchfield Road
6249 N Litchfield Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6249 N Litchfield Rd, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Amenities
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
This affordable Studio style flat is available for move in. Fresh paint new shower and bathroom fixtures new stove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6249 N Litchfield Road have any available units?
6249 N Litchfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maricopa County, AZ
.
Is 6249 N Litchfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
6249 N Litchfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 N Litchfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 6249 N Litchfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maricopa County
.
Does 6249 N Litchfield Road offer parking?
No, 6249 N Litchfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 6249 N Litchfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6249 N Litchfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 N Litchfield Road have a pool?
No, 6249 N Litchfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 6249 N Litchfield Road have accessible units?
No, 6249 N Litchfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 N Litchfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6249 N Litchfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6249 N Litchfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6249 N Litchfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
