519 LEISURE WORLD

May thru September is $2200 monthly, Oct-Dec $4500 monthly. Soak up our Arizona sunshine and enjoy the walking, biking trails, in this secure gated community. Relax on our back patio while enjoying the tranquility of the fountain and views of the lake from the back windows and yard. Close proximity to the recreation/fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis courts, fitness room, and library.Leisure World has guarded-gated 24/7 security entrance, so you'll feel nice and safe staying at our community.Our house will come with 2 beach cruisers, outdoor living space with grill and patio furniture.