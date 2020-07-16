All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

519 LEISURE WORLD --

519 Leisure World · (480) 518-6925
Location

519 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
May thru September is $2200 monthly, Oct-Dec $4500 monthly. Soak up our Arizona sunshine and enjoy the walking, biking trails, in this secure gated community. Relax on our back patio while enjoying the tranquility of the fountain and views of the lake from the back windows and yard. Close proximity to the recreation/fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis courts, fitness room, and library.Leisure World has guarded-gated 24/7 security entrance, so you'll feel nice and safe staying at our community.Our house will come with 2 beach cruisers, outdoor living space with grill and patio furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 LEISURE WORLD -- have any available units?
519 LEISURE WORLD -- has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 LEISURE WORLD -- have?
Some of 519 LEISURE WORLD --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 LEISURE WORLD -- currently offering any rent specials?
519 LEISURE WORLD -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 LEISURE WORLD -- pet-friendly?
No, 519 LEISURE WORLD -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 519 LEISURE WORLD -- offer parking?
Yes, 519 LEISURE WORLD -- offers parking.
Does 519 LEISURE WORLD -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 LEISURE WORLD -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 LEISURE WORLD -- have a pool?
Yes, 519 LEISURE WORLD -- has a pool.
Does 519 LEISURE WORLD -- have accessible units?
No, 519 LEISURE WORLD -- does not have accessible units.
Does 519 LEISURE WORLD -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 LEISURE WORLD -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 LEISURE WORLD -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 LEISURE WORLD -- does not have units with air conditioning.
