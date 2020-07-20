All apartments in Maricopa County
324 N 90th St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:40 AM

324 N 90th St

324 North 90th Street · No Longer Available
Location

324 North 90th Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Gorgeous mobile home at Sossamon/University. NO HOA--on a corner lot! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home has fresh interior paint and brand new carpet. Back yard has a large storage shed. The home features kitchen, living room, 3 beds w/ 2 bathrooms. Washer, dryer, & fridge included! No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $999 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 N 90th St have any available units?
324 N 90th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 324 N 90th St have?
Some of 324 N 90th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 N 90th St currently offering any rent specials?
324 N 90th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 N 90th St pet-friendly?
No, 324 N 90th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 324 N 90th St offer parking?
No, 324 N 90th St does not offer parking.
Does 324 N 90th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 N 90th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 N 90th St have a pool?
No, 324 N 90th St does not have a pool.
Does 324 N 90th St have accessible units?
No, 324 N 90th St does not have accessible units.
Does 324 N 90th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 N 90th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 N 90th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 N 90th St has units with air conditioning.
