324 N 90th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Gorgeous mobile home at Sossamon/University. NO HOA--on a corner lot! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home has fresh interior paint and brand new carpet. Back yard has a large storage shed. The home features kitchen, living room, 3 beds w/ 2 bathrooms. Washer, dryer, & fridge included! No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $999 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!