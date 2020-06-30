All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 322 N 54TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
322 N 54TH Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

322 N 54TH Street

322 North 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

322 North 54th Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85205

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Retro 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in Dreamland Villa 4. Spacious, all TILE nice layout. Refrigerator and washer/dryer hook ups. Cute covered patio and carport. This 55+ Active Adult Community has activities for all interests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 N 54TH Street have any available units?
322 N 54TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 322 N 54TH Street have?
Some of 322 N 54TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N 54TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 N 54TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 N 54TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 N 54TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 322 N 54TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 322 N 54TH Street offers parking.
Does 322 N 54TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 N 54TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 N 54TH Street have a pool?
No, 322 N 54TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 N 54TH Street have accessible units?
No, 322 N 54TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 N 54TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 N 54TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 N 54TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 N 54TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College