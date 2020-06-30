Retro 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in Dreamland Villa 4. Spacious, all TILE nice layout. Refrigerator and washer/dryer hook ups. Cute covered patio and carport. This 55+ Active Adult Community has activities for all interests.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 322 N 54TH Street have any available units?
322 N 54TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 322 N 54TH Street have?
Some of 322 N 54TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N 54TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 N 54TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.