Maricopa County, AZ
249 Leisure World
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

249 Leisure World

249 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
Location

249 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 249 Leisure World · Avail. now

$3,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1441 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
249 Leisure World Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home Steps Away From All the Amenities in Leisure World, in 45+ Active Adult Community June to September 2020 - This tastefully decorated home is ready for you to to arrive. Just bring your suitcase and make a trip to the grocery store. The kitchen has everything you need to prepare any meal you enjoy, with a cozy breakfast nook. Lovely master bedrooms split floor plan with extra den/gaming area. Back screened and shady patio. Two car garage and also includes a front patio. Just steps away from Recreation Center 1, which has the fitness center, pool and any number of other activities to participate in. Ask about our summer rates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4425964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Leisure World have any available units?
249 Leisure World has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Leisure World have?
Some of 249 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
249 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 249 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 249 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 249 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 249 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 249 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 249 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 249 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
