249 Leisure World Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home Steps Away From All the Amenities in Leisure World, in 45+ Active Adult Community June to September 2020 - This tastefully decorated home is ready for you to to arrive. Just bring your suitcase and make a trip to the grocery store. The kitchen has everything you need to prepare any meal you enjoy, with a cozy breakfast nook. Lovely master bedrooms split floor plan with extra den/gaming area. Back screened and shady patio. Two car garage and also includes a front patio. Just steps away from Recreation Center 1, which has the fitness center, pool and any number of other activities to participate in. Ask about our summer rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4425964)