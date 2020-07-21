Rent Calculator
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
230 N. 88th Pl
Last updated September 1 2019 at 12:15 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
230 N. 88th Pl
230 North 88th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
230 North 88th Place, Maricopa County, AZ 85207
Amenities
on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled home, open concept, 2 years old AC, 2 years old windows, Lot fenced, RV Parking, NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 N. 88th Pl have any available units?
230 N. 88th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maricopa County, AZ
.
What amenities does 230 N. 88th Pl have?
Some of 230 N. 88th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 230 N. 88th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
230 N. 88th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 N. 88th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 230 N. 88th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maricopa County
.
Does 230 N. 88th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 230 N. 88th Pl offers parking.
Does 230 N. 88th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 N. 88th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 N. 88th Pl have a pool?
No, 230 N. 88th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 230 N. 88th Pl have accessible units?
No, 230 N. 88th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 230 N. 88th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 N. 88th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 N. 88th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 N. 88th Pl has units with air conditioning.
