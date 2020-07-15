Amenities

2247 Leisure World Available 08/01/20 This Dog Friendly home is available starting August 2020 ongoing!!! Lovely Home in 45+ Active Adult Community of Leisure World - This Dog Friendly home is available starting August 2020 ongoing!!! Come to Leisure World a 45+ Active Adult Community, and spend your Winter or Summer in this wonderful home and community, 2 golf courses, and so many things to do for the winter season. Relax and enjoy yourself in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with 2 car garage. Very tastefully decorated, with everything included. King beds in both bedrooms. Large fenced back patio, with BBQ grill, fruit tree, front south facing patio. Just bring you suitcase and make a trip to the grocery store.Call for more information about our Summer Rates.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4461742)