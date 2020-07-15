All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 2247 Leisure World.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
2247 Leisure World
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2247 Leisure World

2247 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2247 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2247 Leisure World · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2247 Leisure World Available 08/01/20 This Dog Friendly home is available starting August 2020 ongoing!!! Lovely Home in 45+ Active Adult Community of Leisure World - This Dog Friendly home is available starting August 2020 ongoing!!! Come to Leisure World a 45+ Active Adult Community, and spend your Winter or Summer in this wonderful home and community, 2 golf courses, and so many things to do for the winter season. Relax and enjoy yourself in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with 2 car garage. Very tastefully decorated, with everything included. King beds in both bedrooms. Large fenced back patio, with BBQ grill, fruit tree, front south facing patio. Just bring you suitcase and make a trip to the grocery store.Call for more information about our Summer Rates.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4461742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 Leisure World have any available units?
2247 Leisure World has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2247 Leisure World have?
Some of 2247 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
2247 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 Leisure World pet-friendly?
Yes, 2247 Leisure World is pet friendly.
Does 2247 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 2247 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 2247 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2247 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 Leisure World have a pool?
No, 2247 Leisure World does not have a pool.
Does 2247 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 2247 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 2247 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2247 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 2247 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2247 Leisure World?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Pointe Vista
2045 W Butler Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity