19029 West Elm Street

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Contemporary and cool fully furnished 1 bedroom condo in the trendy Melrose District in midtown Phoenix!



Enjoy the comfort and convenience of this fully furnished home away from home. A wonderful place to live with upgrades like granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and flat screen TVs in the living space and master bedroom! Artfully decorated, yet super comfortable, youll be proud to call it home...no matter how long or short your stay.



This oasis in the desert is highlighted by amenities including a community pool with waterfall, gated entry and covered assigned parking. Take the opportunity to enjoy a pleasant desert evening outdoors using one of the hard piped gas grills conveniently located through-out the lush landscaped grounds with mature trees.



People who value convenience will appreciate the variety of businesses and activities available nearby. This location is close to everything, including the Phoenix lightrail system, shopping, restaurants, fitness centers, boutiques, antique stores, and bars. Minutes from St Josephs Medical and Barrows Neurological.



This wonderful residence awaits...dont miss this great opportunity to live in midtown Phoenix!