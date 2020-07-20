All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

19029 West Elm Street

19029 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

19029 West Elm Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Contemporary and cool fully furnished 1 bedroom condo in the trendy Melrose District in midtown Phoenix!

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of this fully furnished home away from home. A wonderful place to live with upgrades like granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and flat screen TVs in the living space and master bedroom! Artfully decorated, yet super comfortable, youll be proud to call it home...no matter how long or short your stay.

This oasis in the desert is highlighted by amenities including a community pool with waterfall, gated entry and covered assigned parking. Take the opportunity to enjoy a pleasant desert evening outdoors using one of the hard piped gas grills conveniently located through-out the lush landscaped grounds with mature trees.

People who value convenience will appreciate the variety of businesses and activities available nearby. This location is close to everything, including the Phoenix lightrail system, shopping, restaurants, fitness centers, boutiques, antique stores, and bars. Minutes from St Josephs Medical and Barrows Neurological.

This wonderful residence awaits...dont miss this great opportunity to live in midtown Phoenix!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19029 West Elm Street have any available units?
19029 West Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 19029 West Elm Street have?
Some of 19029 West Elm Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19029 West Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
19029 West Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19029 West Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 19029 West Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 19029 West Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 19029 West Elm Street offers parking.
Does 19029 West Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19029 West Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19029 West Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 19029 West Elm Street has a pool.
Does 19029 West Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 19029 West Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19029 West Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19029 West Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19029 West Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19029 West Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
