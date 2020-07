Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground

SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A BEDROOM SIZED DEN. MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, EAT-IN KITCHEN & BRAND NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT! HOUSE IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF ARIZONA. AND IS A COUPLE OF MINUTES FROM THE LUKE AIR FORCE BASE. AND IT'S JUST DOWN THE STREET FROM A HUGE PUBLIC PARK FEATURING A PLAYGROUND. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!THERE IS A $100.00 ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. THERE IS A $25 FEE TO RUN A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ANY OCCUPANTS OVER 18 WHO ARE NOT PRIMARY APPLICANTS. FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET