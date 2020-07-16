All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 13430 W Jacobson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
13430 W Jacobson Dr
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

13430 W Jacobson Dr

13430 West Jacobson Drive · (602) 410-5085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13430 West Jacobson Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Dreaming Summit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13430 W Jacobson Dr · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
13430 W Jacobson Dr Available 04/15/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a pool in Dreaming summit is available for April 15th - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a pool in Dreaming summit is available for immediate move in! Home features kitchen island with tile counter tops and back splash, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and fireplace. It also has ceiling fans, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, double sinks in guest bath, a large loft/game room, 3 car garage and covered patio. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. No rental tax on this property. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2558293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 W Jacobson Dr have any available units?
13430 W Jacobson Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13430 W Jacobson Dr have?
Some of 13430 W Jacobson Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13430 W Jacobson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13430 W Jacobson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 W Jacobson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13430 W Jacobson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13430 W Jacobson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13430 W Jacobson Dr offers parking.
Does 13430 W Jacobson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13430 W Jacobson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 W Jacobson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13430 W Jacobson Dr has a pool.
Does 13430 W Jacobson Dr have accessible units?
No, 13430 W Jacobson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 W Jacobson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13430 W Jacobson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13430 W Jacobson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13430 W Jacobson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13430 W Jacobson Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity