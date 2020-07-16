Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking pool garage

13430 W Jacobson Dr Available 04/15/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a pool in Dreaming summit is available for April 15th - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a pool in Dreaming summit is available for immediate move in! Home features kitchen island with tile counter tops and back splash, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and fireplace. It also has ceiling fans, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, double sinks in guest bath, a large loft/game room, 3 car garage and covered patio. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. No rental tax on this property. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



