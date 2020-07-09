All apartments in Maricopa County
13004 West Fleetwood Lane
Last updated October 3 2019 at 5:07 AM

13004 West Fleetwood Lane

13004 West Fleetwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13004 West Fleetwood Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85307

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Glendale! Located perfectly near the I-10 and Loop 101. Nestled right next door to Luke Air Force Base! Near shopping, schools, and much more! CALL TODAY! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!
Call Shannon @ (480) 349-3823or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,781.25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13004 West Fleetwood Lane have any available units?
13004 West Fleetwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
Is 13004 West Fleetwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13004 West Fleetwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13004 West Fleetwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13004 West Fleetwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13004 West Fleetwood Lane offer parking?
No, 13004 West Fleetwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13004 West Fleetwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13004 West Fleetwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13004 West Fleetwood Lane have a pool?
No, 13004 West Fleetwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13004 West Fleetwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 13004 West Fleetwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 West Fleetwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13004 West Fleetwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13004 West Fleetwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13004 West Fleetwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
