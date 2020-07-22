12718 South 209th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking cats allowed

Do not miss this great 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home on a large corner lot in Buckeye! This home is on approximately two acres of land. Enter this single level and discover laminate hardwood, carpet, vaulted ceilings, and ceiling fans. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances including refrigerator, pantry, and center island. The master bedroom features a private attached bathroom plus a walk in closet. Full washer/dryer included. Outside you will find a carport as well as a covered patio. This home is great for animals including horses, chickens, and other farm animals. Located near schools, mountain preserves, and the I-10. Property to be cleaned prior to move in. Contact us to view this home today. Price: $1,300 + rental tax and 1% admin fee. $45 per adult applicant. All material facts must be verified by the tenants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.