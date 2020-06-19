All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 12537 West Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
12537 West Orange Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 9:09 AM

12537 West Orange Drive

12537 West Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12537 West Orange Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Wigwam Creek North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12537 West Orange Drive have any available units?
12537 West Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
Is 12537 West Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12537 West Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12537 West Orange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12537 West Orange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12537 West Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12537 West Orange Drive offers parking.
Does 12537 West Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12537 West Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12537 West Orange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12537 West Orange Drive has a pool.
Does 12537 West Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 12537 West Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12537 West Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12537 West Orange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12537 West Orange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12537 West Orange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College