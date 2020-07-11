12430 W Missouri Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

With brand new carpet and plenty of updates, this elegant Litchfield Park home is now available for you to call home! Sitting on a corner lot, this home offers an extra large space with beautiful, yet easy to maintain front landscaping plus a fenced in backyard with covered patio. The interior boasts a single-level floor plan with brand new carpets throughout, tile in all of the right places, updated lighting, ceiling fans throughout and a large horseshoe kitchen with tons of cabinets, countertop space, pantry and all appliances. The master suite features a large glass shower, soaking tub, walk-in closet, dual sinks and private access to the backyard. Attached 2-car garage. Schedule your showing today!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest