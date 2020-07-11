All apartments in Maricopa County
12430 W Missouri Ave
12430 W Missouri Ave

12430 West Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
12430 West Missouri Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
With brand new carpet and plenty of updates, this elegant Litchfield Park home is now available for you to call home! Sitting on a corner lot, this home offers an extra large space with beautiful, yet easy to maintain front landscaping plus a fenced in backyard with covered patio. The interior boasts a single-level floor plan with brand new carpets throughout, tile in all of the right places, updated lighting, ceiling fans throughout and a large horseshoe kitchen with tons of cabinets, countertop space, pantry and all appliances. The master suite features a large glass shower, soaking tub, walk-in closet, dual sinks and private access to the backyard. Attached 2-car garage. Schedule your showing today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 12430 W Missouri Ave have any available units?
12430 W Missouri Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 12430 W Missouri Ave have?
Some of 12430 W Missouri Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12430 W Missouri Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12430 W Missouri Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12430 W Missouri Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12430 W Missouri Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12430 W Missouri Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12430 W Missouri Ave offers parking.
Does 12430 W Missouri Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12430 W Missouri Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12430 W Missouri Ave have a pool?
No, 12430 W Missouri Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12430 W Missouri Ave have accessible units?
No, 12430 W Missouri Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12430 W Missouri Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12430 W Missouri Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12430 W Missouri Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12430 W Missouri Ave has units with air conditioning.
