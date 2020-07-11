12430 W Missouri Ave

Amenities
With brand new carpet and plenty of updates, this elegant Litchfield Park home is now available for you to call home! Sitting on a corner lot, this home offers an extra large space with beautiful, yet easy to maintain front landscaping plus a fenced in backyard with covered patio. The interior boasts a single-level floor plan with brand new carpets throughout, tile in all of the right places, updated lighting, ceiling fans throughout and a large horseshoe kitchen with tons of cabinets, countertop space, pantry and all appliances. The master suite features a large glass shower, soaking tub, walk-in closet, dual sinks and private access to the backyard. Attached 2-car garage. Schedule your showing today!
