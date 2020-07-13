All apartments in Marana
Find more places like Avilla Marana 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marana, AZ
/
Avilla Marana 2
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

Avilla Marana 2

Open Now until 6pm
4115 W Aerie Dr · (520) 357-0162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marana
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ 85741
Thornydale Plaza

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 036 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 013 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 035 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avilla Marana 2.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
hot tub
online portal
Experience true luxury living at Avilla Marana II. Your one, two or three bedroom home features a private back yard, 10&Prime; ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and clerestory windows. Avilla Marana II elevates luxury to a new level with custom cabinetry and upgraded flooring through out your home.

Find yourself at home within an exclusive gated community just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.

Just minutes from the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park, connect with all of the beauty Tucson luxury living has to offer.

Discover luxury, discover home.

Avilla Marana. Luxury Leased Homes&hellip;Redefined.

Now Leasing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150-$250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 covers up to two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avilla Marana 2 have any available units?
Avilla Marana 2 has 5 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does Avilla Marana 2 have?
Some of Avilla Marana 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avilla Marana 2 currently offering any rent specials?
Avilla Marana 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avilla Marana 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, Avilla Marana 2 is pet friendly.
Does Avilla Marana 2 offer parking?
Yes, Avilla Marana 2 offers parking.
Does Avilla Marana 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avilla Marana 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avilla Marana 2 have a pool?
Yes, Avilla Marana 2 has a pool.
Does Avilla Marana 2 have accessible units?
No, Avilla Marana 2 does not have accessible units.
Does Avilla Marana 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avilla Marana 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Avilla Marana 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr
Marana, AZ 85741
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd
Marana, AZ 85743

Similar Pages

Marana 1 BedroomsMarana 2 Bedrooms
Marana Apartments with ParkingMarana Dog Friendly Apartments
Marana Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZSahuarita, AZ
Saddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Continental Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity