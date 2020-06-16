All apartments in Marana
8387 N Amber Burst Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8387 N Amber Burst Drive

8387 North Amber Burst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8387 North Amber Burst Drive, Marana, AZ 85743
Continental Reserve

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ice maker
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ice maker
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8387 N Amber Burst Drive Available 07/08/20 Silverbell/Continental Reserve - 8387 N. Amber Burst - Built in '05. This wonderfully maintained house features over sized tile throughout downstairs, a beautiful large chandelier in the living area and a wide open floor plan. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a den/bonus room that has breathtaking mountain views. The large master bedroom is downstairs and the master bathroom features dual sinks, large garden tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. The kitchen has corian countertops with white appliances. Fridge water/ice maker & dispenser is inoperable. Pets are subject to approval. Pet rent $25/per month per pet.**RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANTS AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.**

(RLNE2207873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8387 N Amber Burst Drive have any available units?
8387 N Amber Burst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marana, AZ.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 8387 N Amber Burst Drive have?
Some of 8387 N Amber Burst Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8387 N Amber Burst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8387 N Amber Burst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8387 N Amber Burst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8387 N Amber Burst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8387 N Amber Burst Drive offer parking?
No, 8387 N Amber Burst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8387 N Amber Burst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8387 N Amber Burst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8387 N Amber Burst Drive have a pool?
No, 8387 N Amber Burst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8387 N Amber Burst Drive have accessible units?
No, 8387 N Amber Burst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8387 N Amber Burst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8387 N Amber Burst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
