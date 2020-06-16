Amenities

8387 N Amber Burst Drive Available 07/08/20 Silverbell/Continental Reserve - 8387 N. Amber Burst - Built in '05. This wonderfully maintained house features over sized tile throughout downstairs, a beautiful large chandelier in the living area and a wide open floor plan. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a den/bonus room that has breathtaking mountain views. The large master bedroom is downstairs and the master bathroom features dual sinks, large garden tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. The kitchen has corian countertops with white appliances. Fridge water/ice maker & dispenser is inoperable. Pets are subject to approval. Pet rent $25/per month per pet.**RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANTS AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.**



