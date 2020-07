Amenities

garage furnished

Fully Furnished - Clean Home. Very nice inside and out. Bring your toothbrush for this comfortable home. Roomy and spacious inside with a popular open floor plan to entertain guests.No Pets Allowed. Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer Trash by Tenant. Short Term. Available August 1 to December 1, 2020. Call for all showings. 2 Car Garage Space only used for tenants.