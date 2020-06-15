Rent Calculator
Lake Havasu City, AZ
3367 Hornet Bay N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 7
3367 Hornet Bay N
3367 North Hornet Bay
No Longer Available
Lake Havasu City
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location
3367 North Hornet Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have any available units?
3367 Hornet Bay N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Havasu City, AZ
.
Is 3367 Hornet Bay N currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Hornet Bay N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Hornet Bay N pet-friendly?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City
.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N offer parking?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not offer parking.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have a pool?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not have a pool.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have accessible units?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not have units with air conditioning.
