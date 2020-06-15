All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Find more places like 3367 Hornet Bay N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
3367 Hornet Bay N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

3367 Hornet Bay N

3367 North Hornet Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Havasu City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3367 North Hornet Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have any available units?
3367 Hornet Bay N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Is 3367 Hornet Bay N currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Hornet Bay N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Hornet Bay N pet-friendly?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N offer parking?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not offer parking.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have a pool?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not have a pool.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have accessible units?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3367 Hornet Bay N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3367 Hornet Bay N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 3 Bedrooms
Lake Havasu City Apartments with BalconyLake Havasu City Apartments with Parking
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZKingman, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ