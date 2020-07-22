Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3273 Bluegrass Dr. Available 07/24/20 Longterm Unfurnished Home - This property will be available 7/24 and renovations will be completed! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the South side of Havasu! This home has brand new laminate flooring through out, new baseboards, new blinds, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, and new paint! Fenced back yard with a nice small patio. Backs to wash for more privacy. Plenty of room for side parking. Home is approx 1300 sqft. No pets. *More photos coming soon* Ask for Liela



No Cats Allowed



