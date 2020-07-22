All apartments in Lake Havasu City
3273 Bluegrass Dr.

3273 Bluegrass Dr · (928) 530-3426 ext. 216
Location

3273 Bluegrass Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3273 Bluegrass Dr. · Avail. Jul 24

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3273 Bluegrass Dr. Available 07/24/20 Longterm Unfurnished Home - This property will be available 7/24 and renovations will be completed! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the South side of Havasu! This home has brand new laminate flooring through out, new baseboards, new blinds, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, and new paint! Fenced back yard with a nice small patio. Backs to wash for more privacy. Plenty of room for side parking. Home is approx 1300 sqft. No pets. *More photos coming soon* Ask for Liela

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5968886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3273 Bluegrass Dr. have any available units?
3273 Bluegrass Dr. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3273 Bluegrass Dr. have?
Some of 3273 Bluegrass Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3273 Bluegrass Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3273 Bluegrass Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3273 Bluegrass Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3273 Bluegrass Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3273 Bluegrass Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3273 Bluegrass Dr. offers parking.
Does 3273 Bluegrass Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3273 Bluegrass Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3273 Bluegrass Dr. have a pool?
No, 3273 Bluegrass Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3273 Bluegrass Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3273 Bluegrass Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3273 Bluegrass Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3273 Bluegrass Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3273 Bluegrass Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3273 Bluegrass Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
