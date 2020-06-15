All apartments in Lake Havasu City
3024 Hidden Valley Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3024 Hidden Valley Drive

3024 Hidden Valley Drive · (928) 453-2606
Location

3024 Hidden Valley Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3024 Hidden Valley Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3024 Hidden Valley Drive-Move in ready! - Contact Havasu Realty (928) 453-2606 to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. This home has a split floor plan with a roomy master suite, large walk in closet and nice size master bath. The home has a fully walled yard with side gated parking and a large covered back patio. Cute kitchen with island and breakfast bar.

**Refrigerator, washer/dryer provided as a courtesy, no warranties implied.

SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED.

REQUIRED: Completed application with verifiable rental reference and verifiable income.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Hidden Valley Drive have any available units?
3024 Hidden Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3024 Hidden Valley Drive have?
Some of 3024 Hidden Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Hidden Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Hidden Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Hidden Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Hidden Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 3024 Hidden Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Hidden Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 3024 Hidden Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 Hidden Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Hidden Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3024 Hidden Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Hidden Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 Hidden Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Hidden Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Hidden Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 Hidden Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 Hidden Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
