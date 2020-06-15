Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets refrigerator

3024 Hidden Valley Drive-Move in ready! - Contact Havasu Realty (928) 453-2606 to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.



3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. This home has a split floor plan with a roomy master suite, large walk in closet and nice size master bath. The home has a fully walled yard with side gated parking and a large covered back patio. Cute kitchen with island and breakfast bar.



**Refrigerator, washer/dryer provided as a courtesy, no warranties implied.



SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED.



REQUIRED: Completed application with verifiable rental reference and verifiable income.



(RLNE5598994)