Lake Havasu City, AZ
2961 Sombrero Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2961 Sombrero Dr

2961 Sombrero Dr · (928) 530-3426 ext. 216
Location

2961 Sombrero Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2961 Sombrero Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished Winter Rental - Ready for the Winter! Split floor plan, front kitchen, plenty of sleeping space, side parking, large yard! Located north side. Built in 2001, 1112 sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4857247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Sombrero Dr have any available units?
2961 Sombrero Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2961 Sombrero Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Sombrero Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Sombrero Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2961 Sombrero Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2961 Sombrero Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2961 Sombrero Dr does offer parking.
Does 2961 Sombrero Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 Sombrero Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Sombrero Dr have a pool?
No, 2961 Sombrero Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2961 Sombrero Dr have accessible units?
No, 2961 Sombrero Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Sombrero Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 Sombrero Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 Sombrero Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2961 Sombrero Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
