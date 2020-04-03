All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

2720 Glengarry Dr

2720 Glengarry Drive · (909) 720-0407
Location

2720 Glengarry Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1987 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
VACATION/Holiday/Winter Rental ONLY, available daily, weekly, monthly. Price varies depending on length of stay.Great open concept family home, relaxing & laid back with warm & calming color palette, travertine flooring & comfortable furnishings. Large lavish master suite, walk in closet, duel sink vanity, walk in shower & relaxing garden tub. Expansive travertine patio, sparkling pool & spa is great for entertaining. The beautiful paver driveway offers plenty of room for parking. Garage not available from May to November.Prices and Availability subject to change. AZ taxes will be applied to all rentals 29 days or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Glengarry Dr have any available units?
2720 Glengarry Dr has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2720 Glengarry Dr have?
Some of 2720 Glengarry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Glengarry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Glengarry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Glengarry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Glengarry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2720 Glengarry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Glengarry Dr does offer parking.
Does 2720 Glengarry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Glengarry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Glengarry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2720 Glengarry Dr has a pool.
Does 2720 Glengarry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2720 Glengarry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Glengarry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Glengarry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Glengarry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Glengarry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
