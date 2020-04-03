2720 Glengarry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

VACATION/Holiday/Winter Rental ONLY, available daily, weekly, monthly. Price varies depending on length of stay.Great open concept family home, relaxing & laid back with warm & calming color palette, travertine flooring & comfortable furnishings. Large lavish master suite, walk in closet, duel sink vanity, walk in shower & relaxing garden tub. Expansive travertine patio, sparkling pool & spa is great for entertaining. The beautiful paver driveway offers plenty of room for parking. Garage not available from May to November.Prices and Availability subject to change. AZ taxes will be applied to all rentals 29 days or less.