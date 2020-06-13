All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated June 13 2020

242 Mulberry Avenue

242 Mulberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

242 Mulberry Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Amenities

pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Pool Home - *Central Location
*Solar Included w/$200 Electricity Credit
*Pool and Spa

(RLNE5765201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have any available units?
242 Mulberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Is 242 Mulberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
242 Mulberry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Mulberry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue offer parking?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 242 Mulberry Avenue has a pool.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
