Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
242 Mulberry Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
242 Mulberry Avenue
242 Mulberry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
242 Mulberry Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Amenities
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Pool Home - *Central Location
*Solar Included w/$200 Electricity Credit
*Pool and Spa
(RLNE5765201)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have any available units?
242 Mulberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Havasu City, AZ
.
Is 242 Mulberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
242 Mulberry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Mulberry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City
.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue offer parking?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 242 Mulberry Avenue has a pool.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Mulberry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Mulberry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
