Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
2397 Cosnina Dr
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2397 Cosnina Dr
2397 Cosnina Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2397 Cosnina Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Home - *Newly Remodeled
*Central Location
(RLNE5896562)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2397 Cosnina Dr have any available units?
2397 Cosnina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Havasu City, AZ
.
Is 2397 Cosnina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2397 Cosnina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2397 Cosnina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2397 Cosnina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City
.
Does 2397 Cosnina Dr offer parking?
No, 2397 Cosnina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2397 Cosnina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2397 Cosnina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2397 Cosnina Dr have a pool?
No, 2397 Cosnina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2397 Cosnina Dr have accessible units?
No, 2397 Cosnina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2397 Cosnina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2397 Cosnina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2397 Cosnina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2397 Cosnina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
