Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N

2301 Mcculloch Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Mcculloch Boulevard North, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - *Central Location
*Community Pool and Spa
*Enclosed Garage

(RLNE4227345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have any available units?
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Is 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N currently offering any rent specials?
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N pet-friendly?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N offer parking?
Yes, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does offer parking.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have a pool?
Yes, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N has a pool.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have accessible units?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does not have units with air conditioning.

