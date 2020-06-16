Sign Up
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N
2301 Mcculloch Boulevard North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2301 Mcculloch Boulevard North, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Amenities
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - *Central Location
*Community Pool and Spa
*Enclosed Garage
(RLNE4227345)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have any available units?
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Havasu City, AZ
.
Is 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N currently offering any rent specials?
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N pet-friendly?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City
.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N offer parking?
Yes, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does offer parking.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have a pool?
Yes, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N has a pool.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have accessible units?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N does not have units with air conditioning.
