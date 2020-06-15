Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake side of the highway and features vaulted ceilings, picture windows throughout, a sparkling pool, a split floor plan, indoor laundry, full usage of the two car garage and available side parking. The master suite enjoys patio access, lake views, a walk in shower in addition to a soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house from the master bedroom and they do not share a common wall. The backyard is another great entertaining space with an oversized covered patio, built in grill area, and a spectacular pool & spa overlooking the lake. This is a NO PETS property. Available beginning October 1st through April 30t with a 3 month minimum required. Rent includes all utilities (electric/water/sewer/trash/basic cable/internet) with a monthly cap on each utility. RV garage is NOT available for tenant usage. The refundable security deposit is $2,800.00 and there is a nonrefundable cleaning fee of $250.00.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5670906)