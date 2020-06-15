All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1457 Electra Bay

1457 Electra Bay · (928) 855-9805
Location

1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1457 Electra Bay · Avail. Oct 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake side of the highway and features vaulted ceilings, picture windows throughout, a sparkling pool, a split floor plan, indoor laundry, full usage of the two car garage and available side parking. The master suite enjoys patio access, lake views, a walk in shower in addition to a soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house from the master bedroom and they do not share a common wall. The backyard is another great entertaining space with an oversized covered patio, built in grill area, and a spectacular pool & spa overlooking the lake. This is a NO PETS property. Available beginning October 1st through April 30t with a 3 month minimum required. Rent includes all utilities (electric/water/sewer/trash/basic cable/internet) with a monthly cap on each utility. RV garage is NOT available for tenant usage. The refundable security deposit is $2,800.00 and there is a nonrefundable cleaning fee of $250.00.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Electra Bay have any available units?
1457 Electra Bay has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1457 Electra Bay have?
Some of 1457 Electra Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Electra Bay currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Electra Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Electra Bay pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Electra Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 1457 Electra Bay offer parking?
Yes, 1457 Electra Bay does offer parking.
Does 1457 Electra Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Electra Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Electra Bay have a pool?
Yes, 1457 Electra Bay has a pool.
Does 1457 Electra Bay have accessible units?
No, 1457 Electra Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Electra Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 Electra Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 Electra Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 Electra Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
