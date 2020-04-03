1347 Aviation Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Charming and elegant three bedroom, two bathroom home located on the lake side of the highway. Enjoy stunning sunsets over the lake from the many windows in the living room, dining room, and kitchen or from the comfortable patio furniture located throughout the backyard. This house has everything you might need for a relaxing stay, including a sparkling pool with a unique waterfall feature, an open and split floor plan, indoor laundry, full usage of the two car garage and available side parking, and an entertainer's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a 5 burner cook-top. The master suite enjoys patio access, lake views, a walk in shower, and large walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house from the master bedroom and they do not share a common wall. Owner pays all utilities with a monthly cap on electric & internet services - call NSP for more information. Available starting December 1st through April 30th 2020. Three month minimum rental required. This is a NO PETS and non smoking property.