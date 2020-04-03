All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
1347 Aviation Dr
1347 Aviation Dr

1347 Aviation Dr
Location

1347 Aviation Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1879 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Charming and elegant three bedroom, two bathroom home located on the lake side of the highway. Enjoy stunning sunsets over the lake from the many windows in the living room, dining room, and kitchen or from the comfortable patio furniture located throughout the backyard. This house has everything you might need for a relaxing stay, including a sparkling pool with a unique waterfall feature, an open and split floor plan, indoor laundry, full usage of the two car garage and available side parking, and an entertainer's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a 5 burner cook-top. The master suite enjoys patio access, lake views, a walk in shower, and large walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house from the master bedroom and they do not share a common wall. Owner pays all utilities with a monthly cap on electric & internet services - call NSP for more information. Available starting December 1st through April 30th 2020. Three month minimum rental required. This is a NO PETS and non smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 Aviation Dr have any available units?
1347 Aviation Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1347 Aviation Dr have?
Some of 1347 Aviation Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 Aviation Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1347 Aviation Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 Aviation Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1347 Aviation Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 1347 Aviation Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1347 Aviation Dr does offer parking.
Does 1347 Aviation Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 Aviation Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 Aviation Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1347 Aviation Dr has a pool.
Does 1347 Aviation Dr have accessible units?
No, 1347 Aviation Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 Aviation Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 Aviation Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 Aviation Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 Aviation Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
