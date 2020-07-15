/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kachina Village, AZ
2735 RED FIELD Trail
2735 Red Field Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1381 sqft
Custom Built, Well maintained, and Move-In ready with great views. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that could easily be a 3rd bedroom. One Bedroom and Den on the main level. Loft and Master Suite are upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Kachina Village
Bow and Arrow Acres
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Universtiy Heights
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227
3200 South Litzler Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
859 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo At The Village. Price reduced to $1,300.00! - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab and complete the info and submit it.
Bennett Estates
4045 S Lake Mary Road # 2
4045 South Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1074 sqft
4045 S Lake Mary Road # 2 Available 08/05/20 Ground level 2 bedroom condo - Dual master suites, private patio leading out to community open space. Assigned covered parking, landscaped manicured grounds are just a few of the amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Kachina Village
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Switzer Ridge
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Railroad Springs
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.
806 W Coconino
806 West Coconino Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
964 sqft
close to everything downtown - 2 bedroom , available August! (RLNE5906795)
Sunnyside
2605 N. MAIN ST.
2605 North Main Street, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Adorable Flagstaff Home - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1200 Sq. Ft.
Sunnyside
2200 Dortha Q
2200 E Dortha Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Cute, remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath. Water included in rent. Students okay based on qualifications, some pets okay.
Country Club Estates
2860 Fairview
2860 North Fairview Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
2860 Fairview Available 08/07/20 HOLY COW LOOK AT THIS TOWNHOUSE!!! - 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom not far from Continental Golf Course! Large 1 car garage, two decks, and stackable washer and dryer. Sorry no pets! (RLNE5907124)
Railroad Springs
2336 W. Silverton Dr.
2336 Silverton Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1242 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Railroad Springs - Available Now!! Furnished! 2 Bedroom and each has it's own bathroom. 1/2 bath on the main floor for your guests. Washer/dryer and 2 car garage! Open concept main floor.
Sunnyside
1003 E. 6th Ave. Unit A
1003 East 6th Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
Affordable 2 Bedroom home near Downtown Yuma! - Water/Sewer and Trash are included in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Woodlands Village
1385 West University Avenue #9-267
1385 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
905 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom at The Arbors! - Available Immediately! Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo located at The Arbors! Close to NAU, CCC and shopping! Rent includes 1 covered parking space and access to the fitness center and clubhouse.