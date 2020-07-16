Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huachuca City, AZ
/
410 3RD Street
410 3RD Street
410 3rd St
·
No Longer Available
Location
410 3rd St, Huachuca City, AZ 85616
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Nicely appointed 3 bedroom house in Huachuca City. Freshly remodeled New tlle throughout, new HVAC nice size living room. Walk-in shower in the master bathroom. Nice big fenced backyard. Owner/Agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 3RD Street have any available units?
410 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huachuca City, AZ
.
What amenities does 410 3RD Street have?
Some of 410 3RD Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 410 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huachuca City
.
Does 410 3RD Street offer parking?
No, 410 3RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 410 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 410 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 3RD Street has units with air conditioning.
