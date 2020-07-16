All apartments in Huachuca City
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

410 3RD Street

410 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

410 3rd St, Huachuca City, AZ 85616

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Nicely appointed 3 bedroom house in Huachuca City. Freshly remodeled New tlle throughout, new HVAC nice size living room. Walk-in shower in the master bathroom. Nice big fenced backyard. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

