Home
/
Guadalupe, AZ
/
9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA --
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA --
9409 South Calle Maravilla
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9409 South Calle Maravilla, Guadalupe, AZ 85283
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 BR/2 Bth with large yard and open floor plan. Great location. Please add 3% Rental Tax
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- have any available units?
9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Guadalupe, AZ
.
Is 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- currently offering any rent specials?
9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- pet-friendly?
No, 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Guadalupe
.
Does 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- offer parking?
No, 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- does not offer parking.
Does 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- have a pool?
No, 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- does not have a pool.
Does 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- have accessible units?
No, 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 9409 S CALLE MARAVILLA -- does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
