926 S 176th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful new home. Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with lots of storage. This home has a gormet kitchen that is right off the living room, great for entertaining.