AVAILABLE JANUARY 15th. Tile floors downstairs, w/kitchen and open family room. 1/2 bath. Upstairs, 2 carpeted bedrooms each with full bathrooms. 1 car garage attached. Private backyard. All utilities & cable included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 466 N 168th Lane have?
Some of 466 N 168th Lane's amenities include dishwasher, cable included, and garage.
