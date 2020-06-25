4299 N 153RD Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of Palm Valley in pristine condition, 4 bedroom 2.5 baths home boasts stunning 18' tile flooring - new carpet in the bedrooms and newly painted. The kitchen and bathrooms have a custom tile back splash and granite counter tops!! The chefs kitchen offers cherry wood cabinets, an island, generous cabinets & counter space , walk in pantry., eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Sit by the gas fireplace in family room on those chilly Arizona nights. Split Master floor plan!! 10' ceilings throughout, custom paint, ceiling fans, Outside there is an extended covered patio, 3 car garage, RV gate, stone veneer finish, across the street is the beautiful neighborhood park!! Don't miss this opportunity to own this beautiful home in Palm Valley V.