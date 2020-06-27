3204 North 146th Avenue

Amenities

putting green granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Level home on huge pie shaped lot with resort style backyard that offers pebble tech POOL, large putting green, additional grassy area, citrus trees beautiful flowers and lot more to enjoy all year long. This upgraded home has formal living/dinning, family room open to kitchen. Master Suite and large 5th bedroom are split. Bright open kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, polished porcelain tile, island, pantry. Custom shutters, high end fans, BRAND NEW carpeting, Custom paint are few other features. Quiet neighborhood, great schools, excellent location - within couple of miles from shopping, variety of restaurants, hospitals Loop 303 and I-10. Just perfect for great family to enjoy!!



This home is not section 8.



Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate

