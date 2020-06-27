All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
3204 North 146th Avenue
3204 North 146th Avenue

3204 North 146th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3204 North 146th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Level home on huge pie shaped lot with resort style backyard that offers pebble tech POOL, large putting green, additional grassy area, citrus trees beautiful flowers and lot more to enjoy all year long. This upgraded home has formal living/dinning, family room open to kitchen. Master Suite and large 5th bedroom are split. Bright open kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, polished porcelain tile, island, pantry. Custom shutters, high end fans, BRAND NEW carpeting, Custom paint are few other features. Quiet neighborhood, great schools, excellent location - within couple of miles from shopping, variety of restaurants, hospitals Loop 303 and I-10. Just perfect for great family to enjoy!!

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 North 146th Avenue have any available units?
3204 North 146th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 3204 North 146th Avenue have?
Some of 3204 North 146th Avenue's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 North 146th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3204 North 146th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 North 146th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 North 146th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3204 North 146th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3204 North 146th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3204 North 146th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 North 146th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 North 146th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3204 North 146th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3204 North 146th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3204 North 146th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 North 146th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 North 146th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 North 146th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 North 146th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
