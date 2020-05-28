2986 N 147th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

Unfurnished in amenity rich Pebble Creek community in Goodyear! - Must be over 55 yrs of age as this is in the 55+ community of Pebble Creek. Popular (two masters) Doral model on corner lot. Immaculately cared for home with newly upgraded kitchen cabinets & stainless appliances. Check with us on age requirements. Pebble Creek allows 40+ aged adults occasionally. Kitchen has dark stained cabinets and granite. Plantation shutters throughout, as well as new carpet in Master and Great Room. Two master suites that are split bedrooms with each having their own private baths. Entertain your guests with this private fenced backyard with extended covered patio, sun shades & built-in BBQ! Corner lot has a double-entry side gate for easy access to the outdoor storage area with concrete slab to store your golf cart & more! $1350 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your small dog (no cats). Goodyear rental tax of 2.5% $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant required to provide proof of tenant insurance



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3392255)