Goodyear, AZ
2986 N 147th Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:57 AM

2986 N 147th Dr

2986 North 147th Drive · (844) 749-7368 ext. 4
Goodyear
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2986 North 147th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2986 N 147th Dr · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unfurnished in amenity rich Pebble Creek community in Goodyear! - Must be over 55 yrs of age as this is in the 55+ community of Pebble Creek. Popular (two masters) Doral model on corner lot. Immaculately cared for home with newly upgraded kitchen cabinets & stainless appliances. Check with us on age requirements. Pebble Creek allows 40+ aged adults occasionally. Kitchen has dark stained cabinets and granite. Plantation shutters throughout, as well as new carpet in Master and Great Room. Two master suites that are split bedrooms with each having their own private baths. Entertain your guests with this private fenced backyard with extended covered patio, sun shades & built-in BBQ! Corner lot has a double-entry side gate for easy access to the outdoor storage area with concrete slab to store your golf cart & more! $1350 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your small dog (no cats). Goodyear rental tax of 2.5% $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant required to provide proof of tenant insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3392255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2986 N 147th Dr have any available units?
2986 N 147th Dr has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2986 N 147th Dr have?
Some of 2986 N 147th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2986 N 147th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2986 N 147th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2986 N 147th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2986 N 147th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2986 N 147th Dr offer parking?
No, 2986 N 147th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2986 N 147th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2986 N 147th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2986 N 147th Dr have a pool?
No, 2986 N 147th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2986 N 147th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2986 N 147th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2986 N 147th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2986 N 147th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2986 N 147th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2986 N 147th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
